May R. Berenbaum
May Berenbaum is professor of entomology at the University of Illinois. She's the author of 99 Gnats, Nits and Nibblers and More Maggots, Mites, and Munchers.
By the Author
Bugs In The System
An introduction to insect physiology, genetics and behaviour which looks at the interaction between humans and insects, and explores both the positive and negative aspects…