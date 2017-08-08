Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Mary Carol Garrity
Mary Carol Garrity has appeared on NBC’s Weekend Today Show and has been profiled in the Wall Street Journal, Country Living, and numerous other major publications. She lives in Atchison, Kansas, where she runs her three wildly successful stores, which sell over $4 million in merchandise a year.
