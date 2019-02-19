Mark Kimball Moulton

Mark lives in the northwestern hills of Connecticut, overlooking the Still River where it’s not uncommon to see bald eagles, herons, beaver, deer, and even the occasional black bear. He is an accomplished gardener as well as a writer, and he believes it’s the time spent outdoors that provides inspiration for his stories. Mark is an active supporter of children’s literacy and often visits schools and libraries across the country to speak about his career and to inspire a love for reading in America’s youth.