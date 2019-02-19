Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Mark Kimball Moulton
Mark lives in the northwestern hills of Connecticut, overlooking the Still River where it’s not uncommon to see bald eagles, herons, beaver, deer, and even the occasional black bear. He is an accomplished gardener as well as a writer, and he believes it’s the time spent outdoors that provides inspiration for his stories. Mark is an active supporter of children’s literacy and often visits schools and libraries across the country to speak about his career and to inspire a love for reading in America’s youth.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Thanksgiving Graces
Enjoy the tale of a Thanksgiving feast that grows and grows with this paperback edition of a holiday favorite. A young boy looks on as his mom…