Marie Pasinski
Marie Pasinski, M.D., is a staff neurologist at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston and faculty member at Harvard Medical School, and one of the leading experts in the field of Neurology. Dr. Pasinski graduated Harvard Medical School and completed her residency at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston. Since 1991, she has been the consulting neurologist for the Massachusetts General Health Care Centers, where she cares for patients with a broad range of neurological symptoms and disorders. Jodie Gould is an award-winning journalist and author of six books including Date Like a Man: To Get the Man You Want. As a former book publicist, Jodie has worked with numerous bestselling authors, including Barry Sears, Alan Dershowitz, Erica Jong and Gloria Steinem. Jodie’s articles have appeared in Family Circle, Woman’s Day, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Redbook, First for Women, American Health, The New York Times Syndicate, The New York Observer, Newsday, and many other publications and Web sites. Jodie has a master’s degree in journalism from Columbia University, where she was awarded a Pulitzer Fellowship and an Alfred I. du Pont Fellowship for Broadcast Journalism. She won the 2003 MADD Media Award given by Mothers Against Drunk Driving for her Family Circle article on spring break. Jodie’s Web site is http://www.jodiegould.com.Read More
