Marc E. Agronin, MD

Marc E. Agronin, MD, a summa cum laude graduate of Harvard University and the Yale School of Medicine, is a board-certified adult and geriatric psychiatrist and the author of How We Age. Since 1999 he has served as the director of mental health services, clinical research, and the outpatient memory center at Miami Jewish Health. He has published essays in the New York Times and Scientific American Mind and writes regularly on aging and retirement issues for the Wall Street Journal.