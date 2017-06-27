M. A. Preston

Matthias Brack was born in Basel, Switzerland, and studied IN Basel and at the Niels Bohr Institute (NBI) in Copenhagen. He spent his post-doctorate years at the NBI, Stony Brook (SUNY), and Grenoble (ILL), and is currently a professor of physics at the University of Regensburg, Germany. His main research efforts are directed toward unraveling the quantum behavior of many-fermion systems in nuclear, atomic and condensed matter physics by semiclassical methods. Rajat K. Bhaduri was born in Raipur, India. He is currently an emeritus professor of physics at McMaster University, Hamilton, Canada. He is the author, or co-author, of two other books, Models of the Nucleon and Structure of the nucleus. He is broadly interested in physics, including its semiclassical aspect.