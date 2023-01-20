Free shipping on orders $35+
Lee W. Janson
Lee W. Janson, author of Brew Chem 101, is an experienced homebrewer and a certified beer judge. A Texas resident, he is a member of the Bay Area Mashtronauts, a homebrewing club, and was head judge for two years in the the Lunar Redezbrew homebrew competition. Janson holds a PhD in biological sciences and biochemistry from Carnegie Mellon University.
