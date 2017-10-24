Koseki Shoichi Koseki Shoichi
Koseki Shoichi is professor in the Faculty of Law at Dokkyo University and has authored several studies of early postwar Japan and Japanese-American relations. Ray A. Moore is professor of history and Asian studies at Amherst College and is coeditor of the forthcoming book, The Japanese Constitution: A Documentary History of Its Origins.Koseki Shoichi is professor in the Faculty of Law at Dokkyo University and has authored several studies of early postwar Japan and Japanese-American relations. Ray A. Moore is professor of history and Asian studies at Amherst College and is coeditor of the forthcoming book, The Japanese Constitution: A Documentary History of Its Origins.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
The Birth Of Japan's Postwar Constitution
This 1989 Yoshino Sakuzo prize-winning book is essential reading for understanding Japan's postwar constitution, political and social history, and foreign policy. The most complete English…