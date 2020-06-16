Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Kirin Millwood Hargrave
Kiran Millwood Hargrave is a British author, poet, and playwright. Her debut book, The Girl of Ink & Stars, won the Waterstones Children’s Book Prize, and British Children’s Book of the Year. Her second book, The Island at the End of Everything, received starred reviews from Kirkus, Booklist, and VOYA. She holds degrees from both Oxford and Cambridge Universities, and lives by the river in Oxford. The Mercies is her debut novel for adults.Read More
By the Author
The Mercies
After the men in an Arctic Norwegian town are wiped out, the women must survive a sinister threat in this "perfectly told" 1600s parable of…