Kenneth E. Salyer, M.D.

Kenneth E. Salyer, M.D., is an internationally recognized plastic surgeon and pioneer in craniofacial surgery. He is the founder of the Internation craniofacial Institutute and the Cleft Lip and Palate Treatment Center. He received his medical degree from University of Kansas School of Medicine. During his career, Dr. Salyer has contributed 175 peer-reviewed articles and chapters to the scientific literature and authored and co-authored eight books, including the seminal, two-volume Atlas of Craniofacial and Cleft Surgery. Dr. Salyer lives in Dallas, Texas.



