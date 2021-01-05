Kelsey Taylor Grimm

Kelsey Grimm is known by most, as a singer/artist alongside her husband Caleb, in their duo Caleb + Kelsey. She is mama to their two precious boys, Emmett age 3 and Beckett, age 1. Kelsey considers herself a stay-at-home mom as the majority of her time is spent raising her babies and making the house a home in their hometown of Nashville. She is also fervent about marriage and the quest for true intimacy with the person you're doing life closest with. It's hard and messy but 100% worth fighting for. Kelsey and her husband Caleb have planted roots at a church home in Nashville that has provided a place for them to heal, serve, and grow deeper in their ever changing and evolving relationships with Jesus.