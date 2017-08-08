Keith Haring

Born in Reading, Pennsylvania, in 1958, Haring came to New York in 1978 to attend art school. Inspired by the graffiti artists and the East Village scene, Haring entered public awareness via the chalk drawings he executed on blank advertising panels in the subway stations. His career soon took off, and through international exhibitions in galleries and museums he achieved recognition and fame. Known also for his involvement in social and charitable causes, Haring left a thriving legacy. He died of AIDS in 1990.