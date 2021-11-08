Kate Bennett is a White House correspondent for CNN, where her beat includes the Trump family, the first lady, the East Wing of the White House, and the mashup of style, society, and buzz in the nation's capital. Bennett previously coauthored the newsletter COVER/LINE and is the author of the upcoming CNNPolitics weekly column, In The Wings. A former magazine and fashion editor, prior to CNN Kate worked for VEGAS and Capitol File magazines, where at both she was editor in chief.