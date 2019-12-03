Julia L. Mayer



Dr. Julia L. Mayer is a clinical psychologist, and has been doing individual and couples therapy for more than a quarter century. She has a busy full-time private practice in Media, Pennsylvania, where she specializes in women’s issues, including relationship concerns, sexual abuse, eating disorders, caregiving, and aging. She has done readings and given talks at libraries, art galleries, clinical supervision groups, retirement communities, and graduate programs in clinical psychology. She also previously published an article in the APA journal, Family, Systems and Health.



Dr. Barry J. Jacobs is a clinical psychologist, family therapist, and long-time journalist and writer. He works as the Director of Behavioral Sciences for the Crozer-Keystone Family Medicine Residency Program in Springfield, Pennsylvania, and has had adjunct faculty positions with the Temple University School of Medicine, the University of Pennsylvania School of Nursing, and the Department of Psychology of the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine. He received his Bachelor of Arts degree from Brown University and his Doctor of Psychology degree from the Hahnemann/Widener Universities.