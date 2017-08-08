Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Josh Gottheimer
Josh Gottheimer was a speechwriter to President Bill Clinton and a senior advisor to the United States Commission on Civil Rights. A graduate of the University of Pennsylvania and a Thouron Fellow at Oxford, he is now at Harvard Law School. He lives in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Ripples Of Hope
Including a never-before published speech by Martin Luther King, Jr., this is the first compilation of its kind, bringing together the most influential and important…