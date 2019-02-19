Joseph Castleberry, ED.D., EdD

Dr. Joseph Castleberry is President of Northwest University. He holds a Master of Divinity degree from Princeton Theological Seminary and a Doctor of Education degree in International Educational Development from Columbia University. During 20 years of missionary service in Latin America, he spent three years as a university professor and pastor in El Salvador, Central America, three years as Associate Dean for Latin America at Global University in Texas, and five years as a pastor, seminary dean, and community development leader in Ecuador. Dr. Castleberry and his wife of 30 years, Kathleen, live in Kirkland, Washington.