Jonathan Phillips

Jonathan Phillips is Professor of History of the Crusades at Royal Holloway, University of London and the author of numerous books; his The Fourth Crusade and the Sack of Constantinople was shortlisted for the Hessell-Tiltman Literary Prize, and his most recent, Holy Warriors: A Modern History of the Crusades, was translated into four languages and selected as a History Book of 2009 by the Sunday Telegraph. Phillips is also co-editor of the journal Crusade and co-chair of the “Crusades and Eastern Mediterranean” seminar at the Institute of Historical Research, London.

