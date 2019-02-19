John Sheasby is an evangelist and teacher from South Africa who now resides in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where he leads Liberated Living Ministries. He is an in-demand international speaker and a frequent guest at Michael W. Smith events throughout the year.



Ken Gire is the author of more than 20 books, including the bestsellers The Divine Embrace and Intimate Moments with the Savior. A graduate of Texas Christian University and Dallas Theological Seminary, he lives in Colorado.