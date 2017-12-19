John McGowan

John “Johnny” McGowan, an evangelist and motivational speaker, is a pastor at Lakewood Church in Houston, Texas, the largest Church in America, where he’s also been a member for over 40 years. Pastor Johnny issues a message of hop, servanthood, and service. He shares his message across the country and internationally doing leadership training and ministers to other pastors. Pastor Johnny works to see the Word of God save, heal, and deliver people so that they can achieve their God-given destiny. His gift is to translate the Word in a way that is simple and relevant to the challenges of everyday life. Pastor Johnny and his wife, Donna, share five beautiful children together and reside in Houston.