John Doherty has overseen the kitchen of the Waldorf-Astoria since 1985, when, at the age of 27, he became the hotel’s youngest Executive Chef. A graduate of the Culinary Institute of America, he is the recipient of numerous awards and distinctions, including the 2002 Food Arts Silver Spoon Award for lifetime achievements. His work has been widely covered in the media from The New York Times to CBS’s Saturday Morning.



John Harrisson has co-written The Neiman Marcus Cookbook as well as cookbooks by Mark Miller and Roy Yamaguchi.

