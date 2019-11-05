John Burton

John Burton, born in Miami, got his start conducting opposition research on Hilary Clinton and John McCain as part of Obama’s 2008 presidential campaign. He later took a position with the administration serving in the Treasury Department before leaving Washington to pursue a business degree at Stanford. After Trump’s election, Burton was co-founder and political director of Daily Action and later started his own activist organization, Citizen Strong, which uses thousands of volunteers to conduct opposition research in support of Democrats running in tight races across the country, successfully ousting heavy weight Republican candidates, like Dana Rohrabacher, from office.



