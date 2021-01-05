Joe Weisberg
Joe Weisberg is a highly successful, celebrated television writer, based in NY, best known for creating The Americans. He previously wrote a novel (An Ordinary Spy, Bloomsbury, 2007) and a young adult novel (2002). This is his first non-fiction book.Read More
By the Author
Russia Upside Down
A former CIA officer and the creator of the hit TV series The Americans makes the case that America's policy towards Russia is failing--and we'll…