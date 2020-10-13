Joe Chandler Harris

Joel Chandler Harris (1848-1908) collected the folktales of Southern African Americans and retold them as classic stories of Uncle Remus, a fictitious old slave who spun stories to a boy from “the big house of a plantation”. He wrote five books featuring Uncle Remus and his stories of Brer Rabbit and friends. The first, Uncle Remus: His Songs and Sayings, was published in 1880.