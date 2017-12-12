Joan Suaers
JOAN SAUERS, previously a scriptwriter and editor for Fox Studios and Zoetrope Studios in Hollywood, now writes television and film screenplays and lectures at film schools in London, Paris, and Berlin in screenwriting. The author of six nonfiction books, Sauers lives with her daughter in the Sydney, Australia. PETER EDWARDS, DO, is a lecturer in osteopathy at the University of Western Sydney and is in private practice.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use