Jess Brallier





From a young age Nichola Cowdery kept herself busy constantly drawing and creating. Much to her parents dismay there wasn’t a surface in the house that Nichola didn’t like to draw on. She went on to study Graphic Design at Southampton University and works as a full-time illustrator. She currently lives in London with her family and two cats.

is a book publisher and author of nearly forty titles for both adults and children. With stints at Little Brown, Abrams Books, and his own children’s imprint with Penguin, Brallier has worked with authors from Anne Morrow Lindbergh to Jeff Kinney, and authored books about subjects from hot dogs to Albert Einstein. Considered a well-rounded sort, Brallier is especially attracted to the letter O.