Indiana Wesleyan University named Jerry Pattengale, Ph.D., its first UniversityProfessor in 2014. Jerry also serves as the executive director of education for the Museum of the Bible, where he was one of the museum’s two founding scholars (2010) and established its international Scholars Initiative. In addition to authoring and editing more than 30 books, his articles have appeared in the Washington Post, Wall Street Journal, Christianity Today, InsideHigherEd, among others, and he has garnered various writing and education awards. His most recent books include, general editor for Global Impact Bible, author of The World’s Greatest Book, The Book: The History, Narrative and Impact of the Bible (4 Vols.), Faith Made Real, The State of the Evangelical Mind, and The Impact of the Bible on Western Culture (2 Vols.). His forthcoming book is The New Book of Martyrs.