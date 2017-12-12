JANE BARTLETT works as a freelance journalist. She writes about health and parenting for a wide range of national publications including The Guardian, the Daily Mail, and numerous women’s magazines and Web sites. She is currently the health editor of Junior, a monthly parenting magazine. She lives with her husband and three young children in the UK.



STEVE BIDDULPH is an internationally known psychologist and the author of seven books, including The Secret of Happy Children. Biddulph lives in Australia.