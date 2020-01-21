Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Jamie McCallum

Jamie K. McCallum is professor of sociology at Middlebury College. His first book, Global Unions, Local Power, won the American Sociological Association’s prize for the best book on labor. His work has appeared in scholarly journals and popular outlets like the Washington Post, Mother Jones, Dissent, and Jacobin.
