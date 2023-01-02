Ievgen Klopotenko is a Ukrainian chef, restaurateur, cookbook author, and social activist. He is known for his popular cooking website klopotenko.com, promoting authentic Ukrainian cuisine across the country and the world. He is renowned for changing school catering so that children could become educated about Ukrainian culinary traditions and heritage. In 2015 he won season 5 of MasterChef Ukraine. In 2016 he graduated from the Le Cordon Bleu cooking school in Paris. In 2019, he opened a restaurant named “100 Years Back to the Future,” combining Ukrainian culinary heritage with modern techniques. In 2020 he was named one of 50 Next ranking of people shaping the future of gastronomy. Now he is devoting efforts to humanitarian aid in Ukraine. Born in Kyiv, he studied international relations at the Kyiv University of Economics and Law and has worked in the US, UK, and Europe.