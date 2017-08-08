Howard Schatz lives in New York with his wife and business partner, Beverly Ornstein. His work has been exhibited in museums and photography galleries internationally and has been published in numerous magazines as well as in fifteen books of photography including the critically acclaimed ATHLETE, BOTANICA, and IN CHARACTER: ACTORS ACTING. Owen Edwards has written about photography for 30 years, for American Photographer, New York Times Magazine, New York, The Village Voice, Saturday Review, Vogue, Smithsonian, and many other publications.