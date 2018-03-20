HogWild HogWild

HogWild is a successful stand-up comedian who has performed on every major stage in New York City and has connected with millions of visitors through his dating-advice-based comedy website, hogwild.net. His website gets more than 140,000 unique monthly visitors, and his comedy has been featured in numerous places, including MAD Magazine. He was also named NYC's “Emerging Comedian of the Year” in an event covered by MTV News. HogWild lives in West Palm Beach, Florida.