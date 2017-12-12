Herbie Brennan
Herbie Brennan is the author of Astral Doorways, a book on out-of-body experience that has become a classic in its field. He has published more than sixty books around the world. He began his career in journalism, and his interests in spirituality, comparative religion, and psychical research have led to lectures throughout Europe. He lives in County Carlow, Ireland.
