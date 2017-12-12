Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Henry Lerner
A graduate of Harvard Medical School, Henry Lerner, M.D., has been an obstetrician-gynecologist for more than twenty years. He has appeared on Nightline, Larry King Live, and Firing Line and has been interviewed for magazines including Time and People. He lives in Newton, Massachusetts.Read More
