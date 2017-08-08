Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Henri Cartier-Bresson
Henri Cartier-Bresson is one of this century’s leading photographers and his career has profoundly influenced the field. His earliest images are of Europe in the 1930s and 40s; he later traveled throughout the world — to the United States, India, Japan, China, Mexico, the Soviet Union — to frame the world with his camera.Read More
