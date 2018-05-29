Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Gregory Corso
Gregory Corso was born in New York City in 1930. In 1956, he moved to the West Coast where he contributed to the extraordinary artistic ferment of the era, becoming a central figure in the emerging Beat Generation literary movement. Since 1961, he has alternated travel and residence in Europe and New York with teaching residencies. He has published seven previous book sin the U.S. since 1955.
David Amram is a pioneer of World Music, virtuoso, performer, conductor, and composer of uncompromising originality. Since the 1950s, Amram’s compositions and his unique approach to music have found a worldwide audience. He lives in New York City.
By the Author
Mindfield
Republished with a new cover and a new introduction by David Amram, this publication includes forewords by two legendary Beat writers, William S. Burroughs and…