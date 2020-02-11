Goldberg Whoopi

Whoopi Goldberg is the author of the Sugar Plum Ballerinas books. She has won a Tony, an Emmy, an Oscar, and a Grammy, as well as two Golden Globes. In 2001, she was awarded the prestigious Mark Twain Prize for American Humor. Whoopi Goldberg has appeared in scores of films and in all media. is the author of the Sugar Plum Ballerinas books. She has won a Tony, an Emmy, an Oscar, and a Grammy, as well as two Golden Globes. In 2001, she was awarded the prestigious Mark Twain Prize for American Humor. Whoopi Goldberg has appeared in scores of films and in all media.





Deborah Underwood is the author of numerous picture books, including Finding Kindness, Interstellar Cinderella, Part-time Princess, and the New York Times Best Sellers Here Comes the Easter Cat, The Quiet Book, and The Loud Book! Her ballet career was cut short by a tragic lack of talent, but she can sing a mean aria and knows four ukulele chords. Please visit Deborah online at DeborahUnderwoodBooks.com.