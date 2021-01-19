Frank Berrios

Frank Berrios is a writer born in New York City. He has written many books for children, including the following Little Golden Books: Black Panther, Falcon, Miles Morales: Spider-Man, as well as A Little Golden Book about Jackie Robinson, Football with Dad and Soccer with Mom. Learn more about his work at FrankBerriosBooks.com.



Nneka Myers is a Toronto-based illustrator with a background in animation, character design and visual development. She has illustrated several picture books including I Am Smart, I Am Blessed, I Can Do Anything! by Alissa Holder; Bedtime Bonnet by Nancy Redd; and Who Did it First? 50 Politicians, Activists, and Entrepreneurs Who Revolutionized the World by Jay Leslie; as well as two chapter books in the Jada Jones series by Kelly Starling Lyons. In her free time, she can be found looking for inspiration in art books, trying a new coffee blend, cooking a new recipe and playing video games with friends.