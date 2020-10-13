Frances P. Church
Francis P. Church was an American publisher and editor and he wrote his famous editorial, “Yes, Virginia, There Is a Santa Claus,” for the New York Sun in 1897.Read More
Joel Spector arrived in the United States from Cuba when he was twelve. He is a fine artist living in Connecticut.
By the Author
Yes, Virginia, There Is A Santa Claus
