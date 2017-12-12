Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Evelyn Berthrong, PhD

E. N. Berthrong, coauthor of Confucianism: A Short Introduction holds a doctorate degree from University of California, Berkeley in art history specializing in Asian and Central Asian art.
