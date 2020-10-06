Epic Rights

Christine Perry has a burning desire to help encourage the weary through her writing. Christine's love of travel began as a child but was rekindled after she was hired as a personal/production assistant. She has traveled to nearly twenty countries. She launched her personal blog, learningtobefearless.org, in 2015.

Since then she serves as a monthly contributor to The Binder Co., and has been published by Praise.com, Dear Purposeful Woman, and The Christian Broadcasting Network. Christine currently lives in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, where she enjoys her weekends in the sun, coffee with family and friends, and training for her black belt in karate.