Elizabeth Roberts, MD, is a board-certified medical doctor specializing in child and adolescent psychiatry. Roberts attended medical school as a single mother, raising three daughters, aged 8, 7 and 4, when she entered Rush Medical College. Today, Dr. Roberts is in both private practice and also medical director of a children’s psychiatric emergency room in Southern California, and she has also conducted parenting seminars for the public through hospitals, high schools, and other organizations. Roberts has appeared on Oprah, ABC News and been featured in numerous publications, including the Chicago Tribune. She lives in Canyon Lake, Calif.