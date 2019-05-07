Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Eliazar de Wind
Eliazar (Eddy) de Wind was a doctor who volunteered to work at Westerbork, a Dutch transit camp, in 1943, under the pretense that his mother would be freed from this same camp in return for his labor. One year later he was transported to Auschwitz and forced to become a nurse in a barrack filled with Polish Prisoners of War. After the war, Eddy reunited with his wife and established himself as a renowned psychoanalyst in Amsterdam. He became one of the first mental health professionals to write about a form of post-traumatic stress disorder called concentration camp syndrome. He is survived by his son, Melcher, and second wife.Read More
By the Author
Last Stop Auschwitz
Auschwitz survivor Eddy de Wind provides a minute-by-minute true account from his journal of fighting for his life at the largest extermination camp in Nazi…