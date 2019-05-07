Eliazar de Wind

Eliazar (Eddy) de Wind was a doctor who volunteered to work at Westerbork, a Dutch transit camp, in 1943, under the pretense that his mother would be freed from this same camp in return for his labor. One year later he was transported to Auschwitz and forced to become a nurse in a barrack filled with Polish Prisoners of War. After the war, Eddy reunited with his wife and established himself as a renowned psychoanalyst in Amsterdam. He became one of the first mental health professionals to write about a form of post-traumatic stress disorder called concentration camp syndrome. He is survived by his son, Melcher, and second wife.