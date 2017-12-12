Elena Dorfman
Elena Dorfman is a professional photographer
and the author of The C-Word: Teenagers and
Their Families Living with Cancer. Dorfman has lectured nationally on young adult and post-treatment
issues. She lives in San Francisco, California.
Heidi Schultz Adams is a writer based in Austin,
Texas. She runs Planet Cancer, a non-profit organization that provides support for young adults with cancer (www.planetcancer.org).
