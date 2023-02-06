Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>

Dr. Philip V. McHarris, Ph.D

Dr. Philip V. McHarris is a Presidential Postdoctoral Fellow at Princeton University in the Department of African American Studies and the Ida B. Wells Just Data Lab. He completed his PhD in Sociology and African American Studies at Yale University. McHarris is a recipient of the Ford Foundation Predoctoral Fellowship and the NSF Graduate Research Fellowship. He lives in New Jersey.
