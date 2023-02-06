Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>
Shopping Cart
Dr. Philip V. McHarris, Ph.D
Dr. Philip V. McHarris is a Presidential Postdoctoral Fellow at Princeton University in the Department of African American Studies and the Ida B. Wells Just Data Lab. He completed his PhD in Sociology and African American Studies at Yale University. McHarris is a recipient of the Ford Foundation Predoctoral Fellowship and the NSF Graduate Research Fellowship. He lives in New Jersey.Read More
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Beyond Policing
What better way to make the case for a police free world than to show a world where it's possible? For Princeton University’s Presidential Postdoctoral…