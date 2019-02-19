Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Dr. Mary Manz Simon
Dr. Mary Manz Simon is a children’s market specialist, consultant, speaker, and award-winning children’s book author with more than three million books sold. Among her books are My Easter Basket, an ECPA Silver Medallion winner, and the Hear Me Read series, an ECPA platinum award winner.
