Dr. Harris H. McIlwain

Dr. Harris McIlwain, MD, board certified in internal medicine, rheumatology, and geriatrics, is a renowned pain specialist with the largest rheumatology clinic in Florida. As author of 18 health books, McIlwain has published more than 150 pain-related studies in leading medical journals. He is also on clinical faculty for 16 pharmaceutical companies, including Procter and Gamble, Merck, and Pfizer. He regularly speaks to national media, groups of physicians and healthcare workers, and consumers on chronic pain and how to resolve it. He practices in Tampa, Florida.



Debra Fulghum Bruce, PhD, is an award-winning medical writer and expert in health communications with more than 20 years of research and writing experience. A former editor-in-chief of Living Well Today, Fulghum Bruce specializes in writing health trade books, having co-written more than 30, and has published more than 2,500 feature health articlas in magazine such as Prevention, Reader’s Digest, Parents, Natural Health, Women’s Day, and others. She lives in Atlanta, Georgia.