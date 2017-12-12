Dr. Gabrielle Morrissey has been a sexologist-sexuality educator, sex consultant and sex researcher-since 1990, and has worked in sex therapy, education and research in many countries, especially Australia, Britain, and the United States. In addition to her lectures and workshops which she delivers around the world, Dr. Gabrielle runs university courses in sexology and heads her own sexology consultancy program, Bananas and Melons. Currently based at Bond University as Assistant Professor, she teaches a stream of four human sexuality subjects across two academic programs. Dr. Gabrielle also serves as Adjunct Associate Professor in the Division of Health and Applied Sciences at Southern Cross University.

