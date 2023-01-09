Dr. Catherine McCarthy, MD

Catherine McCarthy, MD, is a Duke-trained child and adolescent psychiatrist with nearly 25 years of clinical experience. In addition to being the keynote speaker for several major conferences, she lectures regularly to parents and students in nearly every school system, both public and private, in the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

Heather Tedesco, PhD, is a licensed Applied Psychologist with a Ph.D. in Social Psychology. She has a private practice in McLean, Virginia, where she works exclusively with parents to make parenting less stressful, more effective, and more enjoyable. She is the go-to parenting resource for many Washington, DC-area pediatric, psychological testing, and therapy practices.