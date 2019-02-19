Dr. Abel Ledezma, along with his wife and children (and under the mentorship of Dr. John Maxwell) founded Friendship Christian Church in San Diego, California, the largest Spanish church membership in San Diego. Long-recognized as one of the most influential Hispanic leaders in the country, Dr. Ledezma has a passion for developing pastors and leaders which led him to establish the conference now known as Focused Leadership. In these conferences, he equips pastors, businessmen, and professionals on a spiritual and a practical level. Dr. Ledezma is also founder of the Advisory Center on Stewardship (CAM) dedicated to helping churches with their financial stewardship and fund raising.