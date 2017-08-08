Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Douglas Weiss
Dr. Douglas Weiss has published sixteen books on sex and marriage and has also produced numerous CD and DVD products that have sold over 100,000 copies combined. Weiss currently serves as the executive director for Heart to Heart Counseling Center in Colorado Springs and speaks at dozens of national and international conferences each year. He and his wife, Lisa, have been married for twenty years. You can visit his Web site at http://www.drdougweiss.comRead More
By the Author
The Ten-Minute Marriage Principle
Counselor Dr. Douglas Weiss developed this easy-to-follow plan for improving your marriage. By investing just ten minutes a day to focus on each other and…